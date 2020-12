SPECTRUM NEWS VIDEO: Since 1867, B. Lodge & Company in downtown Albany has been a beacon in the Capital Region.

While the business has changed hands a few times since its founding, the Yonally family, lead by co-owner Mark and his father Jack, has added a new way to expand their brand and help those in need.

That way is charity work. B. Lodge & Company has a long history of giving back to numerous charities in the area and it's been the driving force of their success.