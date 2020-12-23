The mission is simple, but the logistics are incredibly complex. The state of Florida is racing to vaccinate as many people as possible – as quickly as possible.
But while supplies of the two available COVID vaccines are increasing, there aren’t nearly enough doses available yet for every one of Florida’s roughly 21 million people.
The Florida Department of Health is closely monitoring the number of vaccinations and posting the information daily on its website.
Numbers reported below are from FDOH's vaccination data through January 9 at 12:05 a.m.
Vaccination Totals
- Received first dose: 478,443
- Received second dose: 23,5857
Vaccinations by Age
- 16-24 years old: 11,981
- 25-34 years old: 52,349
- 35-44 years old: 63,092
- 45-54 years old: 70,444
- 55-64 years old: 77,099
- 65-74 years old: 136,772
- 75-84 years old: 71,693
- 85+ years old: 30,870
Vaccinations by Race
- American Indian/Alaskan: 1,719
- Black: 25,957
- White: 314,031
- Other: 91,814
- Unknown: 80,779
Vaccinations by Gender
- Female: 307,790
- Male: 205,104
- Unknown: 1,406