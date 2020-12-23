The mission is simple, but the logistics are incredibly complex. The state of Florida is racing to vaccinate as many people as possible – as quickly as possible.

But while supplies of the two available COVID vaccines are increasing, there aren’t nearly enough doses available yet for every one of Florida’s roughly 21 million people.

The Florida Department of Health is closely monitoring the number of vaccinations and posting the information daily on its website.

Numbers reported below are from FDOH's vaccination data through January 9 at 12:05 a.m.

Vaccination Totals Received first dose: 478,443

Received second dose: 23,5857

Vaccinations by Age 16-24 years old: 11,981

25-34 years old: 52,349

35-44 years old: 63,092

45-54 years old: 70,444

55-64 years old: 77,099

65-74 years old: 136,772

75-84 years old: 71,693

85+ years old: 30,870

Vaccinations by Race American Indian/Alaskan: 1,719

Black: 25,957

White: 314,031

Other: 91,814

Unknown: 80,779