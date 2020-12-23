ORLANDO, Fla. — The family-owned Sofrito Latin Café has one mission.

"We like everybody to leave here happy," said Sofrito General Manager Genesis Cubillam.

And plenty of that happiness is because of a couple favorites: Churrasco steak with Chimichurri and a golden brown empanada.

Churrasco (Steak) Recipe

For the steak:

10 oz steak with a pinch of salt and a pinch of black pepper

Cook several minutes on one side, flip, finish searing (total less than 10 minutes)

For the Chimichurri (sauce)

Yields ¾ bottle

1 cup 200 g EVOO

4 tbsp Garlic Puree

2 oz Parsley (without the ends)

5 tbsp Fresh Lime Juice

3.5 tbsp White Vinegar

22 g (heavy pinch) Coarse Salt

7 g Black Pepper

Procedure:

Finely chop parsley

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix using a whisk

Pour sauce into bottle

Empanada Recipe

For the Chicken, combine the following:

2500 gr Chicken breast (Cuban beef, if desired)

I cup canola oil

3.5 tbsp garlic purée

½ cup chopped white onions

1.5 cup Chopped green and red pepper

4 tbsp homemade Sofrito

2 packs sazón azafrán

Procedure:

Sofrito Latin Cafe uses the discs from local distributor Florida Bakery

Stuff the discs with meat mixture, wet edges of disc, fold, seal edges with fork

Fry empanadas until golden brown