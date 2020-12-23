FORT WORTH — Social media has raved over the latest holiday trend, Cocoa bombs. As the trend grew increasingly popular, Chovani Wright, the owner of Jar Sweets in Fort Worth decided to add the creation to her business. After adding these treats to the menu, her business reached new heights.

She started her cheesecake business Jar Sweets eight years ago on top of her many ventures. Chovani is a teacher, makeup artist, and interior designer. Jar Sweets came about when she was planning a close friend’s bridal shower. This added to her already full schedule.

“I’ve been so overwhelmed with bombs,” Wright said. “Let’s say I give it about two to three hours when I get home. Orders wise… So I get about five to six orders. Within that five to six that will come out to maybe 50 bombs a day.”

When Chovani saw that the hot chocolate bombs were taking off on social media, she saw it as an opportunity to learn a new skill. It’s a trait she picked up from her dad.

“My dad’s from Panama, my mother’s from the Virgin Islands. So I was brought up in a house to where we really didn’t eat out a lot, it was only like maybe on occasions if that,” Wright said. "So my dad definitely brought us up on fresh food and learning to cook what you want to eat. You want a pizza? Go cook it.”

Chovani was blessed her business withstood the pandemic, but it was the cocoa creations that really elevated sales.

“I’m able to do what I want creative wise on the bombs and when it comes to my business and so it’s definitely given me a lot of exposure and expanded my creativity when it comes to food and desserts for sure.”

Chovani has high hopes for the future of Jar Sweets and intends to be ever evolving with her business.

You can find her on Facebook at Jar Sweets.