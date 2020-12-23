SAN ANTONIO — Amazon on Tuesday announced it will open two new fulfillment centers as well as a delivery station in San Antonio. Most importantly, the company said, the three facilities will create 1,500 full-time jobs.

So far it’s been announced that the delivery station will be located in the 1,308-acre Brooks mixed-use community within District 3.

“This announcement is a great way to head into the New Year, during a time where we have needed some good news. I am thrilled Amazon has invested in and selected District 3 for their delivery station,” stated Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran. “I have always been a champion for my District both as District 3 Councilmember and as Chair of the Economic & Workforce Development Committee. Amazon’s planned delivery station at Brooks further indicates that District 3 is an invaluable asset for San Antonio.”

That delivery station is slated to open in 2021 and Amazon says it will create hundreds of part- and full-time jobs.

“The hundreds of additional jobs at Amazon will create more opportunities for residents to live, work and play in the Southside. This announcement reinforces the City’s commitment to investing in a skilled workforce,” Viagran continued. “Over the past several years, District 3 has been the centerpiece for new economic generation for the City of San Antonio with several major companies announcing creation or expansion of new facilities in the Southside, we are happy to have Amazon join this illustrious group bringing jobs to San Antonians.”

According to Amazon, the delivery station will be 350,000 square feet and power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process, delivering packages to stations from the fulfillment and sortation centers.