ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Many small businesses are glad to see the Payroll Protection Program returning with the new stimulus package.

The brewery is in operation, but the bar at Rohrbach Brewing Company in downtown Rochester is closed.

"It clearly has been an extreme challenge for us, and not, when I say us, I really mean for all of our staff, because there’s just as much uncertainty for them," owner John Urlaub said.

Urlaub said it’s been a tough year, but the Payroll Protection Program from earlier this year was a big help.

"We were able to keep our people, we kept busy, and we tried to come up with creative ways to increase sales. And it helped a tremendous amount," Urlaub said.

That is why he’s glad the program was reauthorized for a second round of loans in a second stimulus package.

"It’s people that are, really, at the end of the day, we’ve gotta find a way to make the economy work and keep families safe and secure," Urlaub said. "So overall, it’s a long time coming but I’m glad it’s here."

He’s not sure he’ll apply for another loan.

"There might be businesses out there that need it more than us, I want to make sure they have the opportunity first," Urlaub said.

But he is still glad to see other protections in the stimulus, like unemployment, and the fact that language was cleaned up to ensure he wouldn’t be taxed for his first loan.

"Even though the money was spent, you’d still owe a significant amount on taxes, and it looks like that’s been corrected. And that’s critically important," Urlaub said.

But he said even with another stimulus, the trouble is far from over, especially for his industry.

"I don’t want consumers to assume we’re all set now that we have this extra support," Urlaub said. "Their support, trying to do takeout, gift cards, buying some retail, anything they can do, helps out a lot. Because we’re trying to keep people employed."