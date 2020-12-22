MADISON, Wis. — As Madison's famed State Street continues to struggle, the Downtown Business District came up with a clever way to support those gems and shop for last minute presents.

Central Business Improvement Executive Director Tiffany Kenney knows Downtown Madison's future needs all the help it can get after the pandemic and a summer of unrest brought difficult times to the famed strip.

"We had 153 businesses on State Street,” Kenney said. “We've lost 31, and 14 businesses in the Downtown core have GoFundMe campaigns up and running in hopes that they can make it through to the, to the other side.”

So, in hopes of saving local business, the organization came up with a thoughtful plan full of gift cards and gift certificates.

"Well it might not be as comfortable for some people to go into the stores, we came up with a gift certificate program, and it's the first time that businesses in downtown, put them together, so you can order on one site from 20 different businesses and have those certificates mailed direct to you, you then can take those certificates and use themselves, give them out as gifts," she said.

It's one way you can support State Street, another is to purchase gift cards from one or several stores and receive a little Christmas cheer in return.

"If you buy four of those cards for $25 so $100, we add another $10 gift certificate on to that for you that's good at 130 businesses downtown," Kenney said. "Buying a gift card means a promise for the future that you're saying to these businesses, 'I'm going to come back. I can't do it right now,' but it's telling those businesses that you're going to come stop in, you're going to come down there.”

Kenney said the effort could help the businesses survive the holidays, usually their busiest time of year.

"Make sure that we can get them as much as we can," she said with about 250 left to go.

"I would love to sell them out, that would mean as all businesses each have a $2,000 in gift card sales,” she said. “And that might be the difference for them for at least one more month of rent. We don't know.”

Because Kenney wants to keep as many doors open as possible and put 2021 back in the black.

"We're gonna have a vibrant group again. Maybe not right away. It'll take us a little bit of time, because we are counting 30 some losses already in businesses,” she said. “But I am ever an optimist, and I do look forward to the future of State Street.”

You can learn more about the gift cards and gift certificates program here.