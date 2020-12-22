Pleasant weather is taking shape for the middle part of the week as you finalize holiday plans.

What You Need To Know Dry and quiet weather through midweek





Christmas Eve rain chance





Much colder for Christmas Day



Get the 7-day weather forecast right here ►

There’s no need to bring the umbrella today as dry conditions set up courtesy of high pressure. While there may be some high clouds mixing in at times, expect a good amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Tuesday.

Even warmer readings will follow on Wednesday as southeast winds take over. Highs will reach the mid-70s, just slightly above the average high of 72 degrees.

Bigger changes will set in on Thursday as a strong cold front approaches. This will bring our greatest chance of rain for the week, with a few thunderstorms possible embedded with its passage on Christmas Eve.

Much of the rain will push out by Christmas morning as clearing skies unfold for the holiday. The more noticeable effect of this front will be with our temperatures: highs will only be in the 50s on Christmas Day and on Saturday.