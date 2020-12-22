ORLANDO, Fla. — Many small businesses are seeing new hope from the expected COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Restaurant owners in Orlando say after a year of big financial losses, a second round of loans would be a big win.

Maxine’s on Shine has always been known for its eccentric vibe, eclectic decor, and friendly neighborhood feeling.

Now, they’re becoming well-known, and well-respected, for their outdoor seating.

“Building all this outdoor dining, with the original loan we received … this is what has brought us business," said Maxine Earhart, co-owner of Maxine's on Shine. "Customers really want to be outside now.”

The new stimulus package, which includes the option to apply for more PPP funding, is music to Maxine and Kirt Earhart’s ears.

“Not to be a lump of coal at Christmas, but it would be dark," Kirt Earhart said about the prospect of not getting additional funds. "It would be. It would be tough.”

Where it’s felt dark, they’ve strung lights.

They’ve added elements like a new live music bandstand, and a space for guests to interact with the restaurant’s new, four-legged furry greeter.

“If there’s a little bit of an extra supplement, in employing and keeping the bills going, then there’s extra values that we can continue to add onto the community itself," Kirt Earhart said.

But even with the carefully crafted atmosphere they’ve been able to create, times remain tough.

They say they've seen a major decline in business, on weeknights especially.

They’re hoping they can apply, and be accepted, for this second round of funding, so they can keep running at a safe, successful speed.

“We continue to hear, ‘Thank you so very much for creating such a safe environment for us," Kirt Earhart said.

Maxine’s on Shine is still not operating at full capacity inside.

They say, with the added seating outdoors, the max capacity they’re allowing is the same as it was pre-pandemic.