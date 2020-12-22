ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As Central Florida continues vaccinations of frontline workers and the most vulnerable, 16,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are on the way.

What You Need To Know 16,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to Central Florida



The Orange County DOH needs qualified volunteers to help administer the vaccine



For more information, visit the Orange County Department of Health website

The Orange County Department of Health is now looking for volunteers with a medical background to help administer the vaccine.

Wendy Cruz is a Registered Nurse for the Cardiovascular Institute and has been an RN for 8 years. After hearing the call for for volunteers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, she didn’t hesitate.

“It would only be a privilege," Cruz said. "To be a part of this movement to assist in administering this vaccine to basically eradicate COVID-19 is something I want to be a part of.”

On Monday the Department of Health received the accessories to administer the Moderna vaccine. Tuesday is when the vaccine is expected to arrive.

“We are preparing to engage in vaccinating our EMS providers," Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health said. "Starting the 26th-31st, we will do vaccinations daily.”

Cruz has never had COVID-19. According to her, she has done everything she can to ensure her safety as well as her patients during this pandemic.

“Me working basically in cardiology, we never stopped working," Cruz said. "So this is basically our job, it is not an elective job, it is a medical necessity.”

Before Cruz can vaccinate anyone, she will have to get the proper training to do so.

“They will all receive an on-site training about vaccinating," Pino said. "Just to be sure everyone is up to speed on what to do with needs and what to do with this vaccine, what dosage you need, how you provide the vaccine.”

Cruz herself still needs to get vaccinated. For her, it’s now a matter of when she can help others, not if she can.

“I need to do this," Cruz said with a smile. "I need to do it. If I am able to help, why not?”

The county is now looking for more volunteers like Cruz.

According to Dr. Sandeep Bajaj from the Cardiovascular Institute, there are currently at least 50 volunteers willing and able to help. For those that may be interested to help you can log on to the department of health’s website at orange.floridahealth.gov.