The city of Newburgh is putting to use its stimulus dollars with officials saying half a million dollars received from the CARES Act will now go towards emergency income payments for residents.

These funds are from the first round of stimulus back in March and residents who qualify for the emergency payments can expect to see their money within a matter of weeks.

The money is expected to cover housing costs because of loss of income directly related to the pandemic. Officials say this is one way to get those in need back on their feet.

“So for any reason, your income was reduced during COVID whether [or not] that was voluntary because you had to leave your job to take care of children, for example. Or involuntary, if you lost your job because you were laid off or your position was eliminated,” said Alexander Church, the director of planning and development for the city of Newburgh.

In addition to the money for Newburgh residents, there are several different pots of emergency funding residents from across Orange County that you can apply for.

For more information about whether you qualify, reach out to Legal Services of the Hudson Valley at 1-877-574-8529.