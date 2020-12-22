There's no doubt that social media plays a huge part in our lives.

It's also changed the game when it comes to marketing for businesses and brands as social media influencers use their accounts to promote products.

Two Buffalo-based social media influencers are making it their mission to highlight all of the things Western New York has to offer, especially now as the pandemic has hit businesses hard.

But unlike most influencers, they don’t do this for money. They do it to promote Buffalo.

Both Beau and Lindsay Riggs are the creators behind Buffalove Birds, a popular blog and Instagram account.

They started their blog a few years ago to highlight all of the businesses, places and fun things the area has to offer.

Their main focus has heightened during this pandemic as many businesses are finding ways to adapt.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we interviewed over 35 small local businesses each night to show people what they were doing,” said Lindsay. “How could you still shop, support them. We shared a lot of their info throughout the pandemic."

"A lot of folks need outlets like us help get that word out of how they are adapting because a lot of people, the default, was everyone is just closed,” said Beau. “And that is the mindset we need to change. A lot of people aren't closed. A lot of people have pivoted and adapted and are trying to find new ways of doing business and how to survive, but they need help getting that word out."

Although they both work other jobs, keeping up with their brand is around the clock.

"Seven days a week, sun up to sun down,” said Lindsay. “Because that's how we feel in our hearts about it. The time and effort put into it is very much full time."

And they encourage people to shop local.

“Help a mother put Christmas presents under her tree,” said Beau.

You can check out their features online and on Instagram.