Hungry? How about some python!

What You Need To Know Program aims to learn more about burmese pythons



Tarpon Springs House of Jerky has it for sale but it comes Vietnam



LINK: Python information from Florida Wildlife Commission

A new study at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is trying to crack down on the invasive species by possibly putting it on the menu.

The program, in conjunction with the South Florida Water Management District, aims to learn more about the mercury levels found in local Burmese Pythons.

With projects already underway to control the population in our state, this could put the hunted meat to good use.

The project is currently in a tissue collection phase.

At Tarpon Springs House of Jerky, python is already for sale but comes from Vietnam.

They say the constricting snake is one of their top sellers.

See the video above as we put people to the test to see if they are brave enough to try python.

For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Python.