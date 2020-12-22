TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Holiday festivities were canceled at one Brevard County assisted living facility due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

What You Need To Know Residents at Tittusville Towers treated to car parade



Holiday festivities were canceled due to rise in COVID-19



Car parade featured appearance by Santa Claus

But residents were all smiles when the party came to them.

The sounds of the season were in the air at Titusville Towers Tuesday.

"We had to shut down all of our activities for the holidays," Titusville Towers administrator Beth Ann Walker said.

But an idea sprouted from the gloom. The good cheer would come to them: A car parade headlined by Jolly Ole Saint Nick himself.

It was fitting for one elf who lives there. Carol Huestis was nearly a Christmas baby, but instead waited until the day after to come into the world.

"I was supposed to be born on Christmas but I wouldn't come," Huestis said.

Locked down for months, she and her friends are getting the parade, an outdoor party they deserve.

"They are locked in, can't get out as much, giving them happiness as much as we can do," Walker said.

And proof of happiness is here for the holidays.

"I think it was wonderful they thought of us," Huestis said, with a smile. "Sometimes we don't get thinking of."