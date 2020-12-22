APOPKA, Fla. — In this season of giving, there are several Santas in Apopka spreading holiday cheer to those who need it most.

What You Need To Know Thanks to donations, families at Brightwood Manor will have food and presents under the tree



Dana Stevens, who grew up in Brightwood Manor, started the effort to help families there in need



Thanks to her efforts, 150 children will have presents this year

It’s been difficult for Jessica Roblero, whose husband has had a hard time finding work.

“I really appreciate everything the community has done for us,” she said.

She was worried her three children would go without this Christmas — then she got the call.

“When the apartment manager called me told me that they were doing this thing, I was ‘O, my goodness. I’m so happy,'” said Roblero.

Hers is one of more than 60 families at Brightwood Manor Mobile Home Park in Apopka getting gifts.

“It means a lot to me that my kids get to open gifts on Christmas,” said Roblero.

Dana Stevens grew up in Brightwood Manor. She knew some residents were in need, so for weeks, she’s been collecting toys, diapers, wrapping paper, bicycles, and more.

“I thought I would be helping 10 families and it turned into 64, and it’s a good feeling to be able to give back,” she said.

Stevens said, because of the coronavirus, the need is even greater this year, but so is the generosity of the community.

“The community has really come together, even more so than I thought,” she said.

Nearly 150 children in the mobile home park will now have presents under the tree.

A local organization has also stepped in to donate bags of food to the families.

“It’s amazing," said Billie Shay, manager of Brightwood Manor. "It gives you that hope of Christmas. Even though it doesn’t really feel like Christmas with everything going on,”

Now we know, not every Santa flies in on a miniature sleigh and eight tiny reindeer.

“I just wanted to continue the magic," Stevens said. "Especially for the little ones."

This was the first year Stevens decided to collect gifts, but it won’t be her last.

She plans on doing it again next year, and is even thinking about starting a non-profit, so she can help even more people in need.