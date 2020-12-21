WASHINGTON — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that represented Virginia in the U.S. Capitol for 111 years was removed early Monday morning.

Every state is represented by two statues in the nation’s capitol — Lee’s had stood alongside one of George Washington, the other representative of Virginia state, since 1909.

“We should all be proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wrote in a statement. “The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion.”

Northam had requested the removal and a state commission decided that Lee was not a fitting symbol for the state.

The state commission has recommended replacing Lee’s statue with a statue of Barbara Johns. She protested conditions at her all-Black high school in the town of Farmville in 1951. Her court case became part of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling had struck down racial segregation in public schools.

“I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did,” Northam said of the replacement.

If approved, Johns’ statue would represent the only teenager in the collection. Regardless, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond has taken ownership of Lee’s statue at the request of the commission.

“As of this morning, Virginia will no longer honor the Confederacy in the halls of the United States Capitol,” said Delegate Jeion Ward of the Virginia General Assembly. “When I think of Barbara Johns, I am reminded of how brave she was at such a young age. It’s time for us to start singing the songs of some of the Virginians who have done great things that have gone unnoticed. This is a proud moment for our Commonwealth, and I am humbled to have been a part of it.”

Confederate monuments have reemerged as a national flash point since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Protesters decrying racism have targeted Confederate monuments in multiple cities, and some have been taken down.

The presence of statues of generals and other figures of the Confederacy in Capitol locations such as Statuary Hall — the original House chamber — has been offensive to African American lawmakers for many years. Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., an Illinois Democrat, was known to give tours pointing out the numerous statues.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also hailed the removal, saying in a statement there “is no room for celebrating the bigotry of the Confederacy in the Capitol or any other place of honor in our country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.