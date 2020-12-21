FLORIDA — One of the biggest issues health experts say they’re facing is misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine among the Hispanic community.

Jessica Otero, with the University of Florida’s CaRE2 Health Equity Center, said it’s leading to several Hispanics becoming concerned about it. She said her organization is working to dispel any misinformation by first talking with the community before bringing in community leaders and health experts to answer any questions.

It's a part of a statewide study along with several other Florida universities. She said they learned the misinformation comes from a distrust of public health because of past questionable health studies.

“These things aren’t really talked about in schools or history and so a lot of members of the Black and Latino community feel as though they’ve been used in the past by the system, so why would that change now," Otero said.

She also said she hopes the vaccine can help stop the disproportionate impact it's had on her community.

Otero herself was infected with the coronavirus in July and her senses of taste and smell are still impacted.

She said that pales in comparison to losing her Aunt Rosalba, 70, because of COVID-19. Her aunt was battling Cancer when she got the coronavirus.

