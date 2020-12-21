LONGWOOD, Fla.— We know the constant construction for I-4 Ultimate has been an inconvenience for drivers.

What You Need To Know Viewer says I-4 Ultimate construction has kept her family up at night



Michelle Gregory also started noticing cracks inside her home



FDOT spokesperson says residents can fill out form if they believe construction caused property damage

But for some of those who live close to the interstate, it has been a nightmare.

When Michelle Gregory moved to her Longwood home four years ago she expected to hear some noise from I-4. But last month that noise was accompanied by shaking.

"Every 10 minutes we have our windows rattle, it feels like it shakes," Gregory said.

Gregory says the work going on for the I-4 Ultimate project keeps her family up at night.

"It started getting worse when they were building the bridge on EE Williamson but they would stop at like 5 o'clock. Now it goes all night," she said.

She started to pay even more attention after the ceiling of her garage came crashing down.

“I noticed a crack a few weeks ago and then literally going on two weeks ago (I was) just doing dishes and heard a crash," Gregory said. "So we look out there and the ceiling is falling in. It was only a small chunk and it has continued to grow."

Gregory says she can’t say for sure the cracks are from the road work.

FDOT spokesperson Allison Colburn tells us paving asphalt has been going on over the past few weekends on both I-4 and the EE Williamson Road overpass.

“We are sorry to hear about the impacts they are experiencing and that they believe to be related to construction work,” Colburn told us.

Colburn said if homeowners believe their property has been damaged as a result of construction, they can submit a claim form to the I-4 Ultimate contractors for review.

Now Gregory is noticing cracks inside her home.

"This is how it how it started in the garage before it just literally fell in," she said.

Gregory works for attorneys, so they’re helping her navigate through this issue now.

If you have a traffic issue or question, go to mynews13.com/trafficinbox.