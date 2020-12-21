CINCINNATI — Already struggling local, small businesses may not recover despite a second wave of potential assistance on the way from another federal economic stimulus package.

“We’re relieved Congress finally came through with a stimulus deal today that will help provide some relief to Main Street, but this may be too little too late for the thousands of vulnerable small businesses that have been on the brink of collapse,” said John Arensmeyer, Small Business Majority founder and CEO, in a press release shortly after Congressional leaders agreed to a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus package Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on the Senate floor Sunday that Congressional leaders have agreed to a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus package for $900 billion for relief to businesses and individuals.

"Moments ago, in consultation with our committees, the four leaders in the Senate and the House finalized an agreement," McConnell said. "There will be another major rescue package for the American people.”

The bill is likely to include $300 bonus jobless benefits and a $600 direct payment to most individuals — half the amount from the first stimulus check and unemployment bonus delivered in March.

Local businesses, like Japp’s in Over-the-Rhine could be one of those helped by the new stimulus package.

"I hope it’s true (and) not complicated to get. I can use any and all stimulus, grants, help we can get while we are still dealing with COVID,” Japp's owner Molly Wellmann said.

But she said, she is tired and steadily losing hope that the Main Street bar she has dedicated her life to, will make it to the other side of COVID-19 — whenever that may be.

“We take every day day-by-day and everything that comes at us, we take it as it comes to us,” Wellmann said. "I am so far behind and I am doing my best just for this month to hopefully come close to breaking even.”

Japp’s has a long history in the city as a small business and has been able to persevere through many challenging times.

It first opened in 1879 as a high-end wig and toupee shop, at 1134 Main St., in Cincinnati, by German entrepreneur John G. Japp. When he died in 1937, the store was passed down from generation to generation until 1985.

In 1992, the area started to rebrand as an entertainment district and Japp's reopened as a bar. Nearly 20 years later, Wellmann took on the bar’s reigns, when in 2010, she once again reopened its doors. She brought it back to life in her own style, while paying homage to its roots with original signage around the eclectic bar.

But this time around, Wellmann is having a hard time saving the long-time Cincinnati staple and piece of history.

When COVID-19 first hit, it was a strain on the business.

Wellmann reopened with a plethora of safety measures and precautions in place three months after the pandemic started and just before Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he was limiting alcohol sales to 10 p.m., for all Ohio bars and restaurants.

"Being a business owner is really hard. It's a feeling I've never felt before. People, like myself, who are so used to trying to figure out things outside the box to make the experience so much better to offer people and I'm really at a loss of what more I can do to get people to come in. I really am,” Wellmann said in June.

Now, with a second round of stimulus money potentially coming to individuals and businesses, Wellmann said she would use the funding to keep her doors open for as long as possible. But, she said, there are a lot of “what-ifs” to consider.

"It will help my business immensely by keeping me open, especially since we have to close at 10 p.m.,” she said. "Depending on how long this all lasts, and how quickly people can start to get the vaccine, and if we actually are getting a stimulus to help with this — and if a business, such as mine (could be helped) and not just the big companies — it could really help me... or it could be a Band-Aid. Nobody knows. There’s no guidebook for this. But it would be nice if they would give every small business, who make under a certain amount, a stimulus that would (not) require a ton of red tape. It would just help my business... any money, any grants, anything to help get us through until the restrictions let up."

Right now, she said, she has already slashed expenses by using a bare-minimum staff, doing a lot of the work herself, limiting what she orders and has canceled regular entertainment for the bar. So, she said, she would use any money from the government to pay rent and keep the heat and lights on for her customers for one more day.

And she hopes that with the vaccination that the pandemic will end soon. But in reality, she isn’t sure a stimulus is going to make a dent in the ripple effect COVID-19 has made on Japp's and other businesses in Cincinnati.

"I just really hope that this all ends soon and I hope that we can make it through January, February, March — and I hope that I still have a bar after all this is over. (It’s) very, very bleak right now. I don’t know if a $600 stimulus is going to really help,” she said.

But it might help her customers and her employees, and perhaps, in turn, give her business the boost it desperately needs.

“I know a lot of my former employees are having trouble paying their rent. Some have been threatened with eviction — some have already been evicted, so I’m sure that $600 will at least help them, maybe put food on their table,” she said. "It would be great though for the people who did not need to use that (money) to live, would come and spend their entire stimulus check at my bar or would spend it at all the different restaurants and bars who are struggling so much right now."

Stimulus or not, holiday shoppers might help keep some small business afloat into the New Year.

“I’m touched by how many people have told me they are shopping local this year,” said Sarah’s Shop owner, Sarah Eagan.

In trying economic times for many businesses, especially for small businesses, Eagan said, that #ShopLocal mindset has really helped her boutique, located at 110 South Main St., in Georgetown, Ohio, continue to thrive.