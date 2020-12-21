SANFORD, Fla. — The COVID-19 stimulus bill will send much-needed checks to families across Central Florida, some who’ve been struggling during pandemic.

What You Need To Know Congressional leaders have agreed to a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus package



The Lynn family will use their stimulus checks to help find a home



They currently work around the clock and live in a hotel

The Lynn family says it will possibly help get them into a new home, but their financial future remains unclear.

Four days before Christmas, Michelle Lynn has spent a lot of time on the phone, but her constant calls aren’t to locate that hard-to-find gift item or to call relatives or friends — they’re to find a home for her family.

“I’ve been looking constantly for houses, but haven’t had any luck,” she said.

Right before the pandemic started, Lynn, her husband and two kids were kicked out of the house they were renting. Then, the pandemic caused her husband to lose his job.

Their home for now is a hotel room where they’re paying about $90 a night.

Lynn says their low credit scores are making it nearly impossible to find someone willing to let them rent a home.

“You just hope you find someone who can look at your rental history and say ‘OK, it shows you pay on time,’” said Lynn.

The family of four should get a total of $2,400 in stimulus check money — $1,200 for the couple who’s making less than $150,000 a year and $600 for each of their two children.

Lynn says it will be enough to pay the deposit and maybe part of the first month’s rent at a new home. But she wishes the checks were more like back in the spring, when the federal government paid $1,200 to each person - $2,400 to couples under a certain salary limit.

“Even if it’s not the full amount it’s going to help tremendously,” said Lynn. “I think the fact they dropped it down is really bad.”

She says her family could use as much money as possible right now. She and her husband are working around the clock just to pay the daily hotel cost. She’s a food delivery driver and he is now delivering for FedEx.

“We kind of do that switch-off, there’s never a time where we’re all here,” said Lynn.

Even with the constant working, Lynn says she’s still having trouble convincing a landlord to give them a chance.

And the longer it takes, she says the harder it will get for her family.

“If we don’t find a place it’s not going to be good at all,” said Lynn. “I still keep trying, but I don’t know how long that hope’s going to last.”​