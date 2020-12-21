ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — With more people planning to stay home this Christmas, many restaurants across Wisconsin are planning to offer holiday carry out menus.

For some restaurants, it is expected to be a big boost for business.

At Polonez Restaurant in St. Francis, they are already sold out of the 200 Christmas Eve dinners they plan to prepare. The authentic Polish restaurant offered similar drive-thru carry outs for Thanksgiving, Easter, and Mother’s Day which staff says really helped their bottom line.

Peter Burzynski helps run the restaurant alongside his parents. He says the added income will make a difference at Christmas.

“They kept us afloat through those spring months early on during quarantine and things like that,” Burzynski said. “Thanksgiving [was] a big success too and I am proud that of the hundreds of orders that day only two customers came in the building that day we managed to do it all curbside.”

Polonez staff said they have worked in 2020 to step up their social media game in order to attract more customers to the restaurant. ​