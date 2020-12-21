DELAVAN, Wis. — Many Wisconsinites love the outdoors; it is a reason that even amid the COVID-19 pandemic that Fleet Farm stores around the state have remained busy.

Business has been strong in 2020 for the Appleton-based chain. At the store in Delavan customers were busy coming in to shop throughout the holiday season.

It is the reason the chain is looking to hire for positions at stores across the state. From hourly positions to management roles, the openings are wide ranging.

Delavan store manager Joel Garcia said he enjoys getting to work with the chain because it is an opportunity to share a passion with customers.

“I have worked at a few different retailers. Customers are happy to be here,” Garcia said. “That is the thing I love most working at Fleet Farm is that customers come in not because they have to but because they want to be here.”

For more information about careers with Fleet Farm, you can visit its hiring webpage.