The Southern Tier saw massive snow totals at the end of last week and for skiers and snowboarders, that means it's time to hit the slopes.

At least a half a dozen ski resorts around Upstate New York were able to open their doors for businesses over the weekend.

But for Greek Peak, they started their season earlier this month, and like many other resorts, they've had to make changes to accommodate safety regulations.

Greek Peak has added ticket windows outside, portable restrooms, and a ski-in, ski-out location for food. There are also new mask and social distancing regulations for skiers and snowboarders to follow, whether you're inside or out.

"There are a lot of families here and there are a lot of seniors here. So being safe is really important," said Drew Broderick, Greek Peak's marketing manager.

As far as chair lifts go, the four-person lifts are now limited to two. And individuals can request to ride alone if they prefer.