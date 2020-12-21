GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida tight end Kyle Pitts first talked to coach Dan Mullen about turning pro and leaving the program to prepare for the NFL draft two weeks ago, following his latest injury this season.

Mullen convinced his best player to stick around for the Southeastern Conference championship game and maybe the College Football Playoff.

Once the 10th-ranked Gators were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Pitts wasted little time opting out.

He announced his decision on social media Sunday, less than 12 hours after Florida lost to top-ranked Alabama 52-46 in the SEC title game in Atlanta and before Mullen’s team learned it was headed to the Cotton Bowl to play No. 8 Oklahoma.

That means the Gators will have to go into the Cotton Bowl to face Oklahoma without quarterback Kyle Trask's top target.

The Dec. 30 game at AT&T Stadium will be the first Cotton Bowl for the 10th-ranked Gators (8-3), who are coming off a 52-46 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game on Saturday night.

The eighth-ranked Sooners (8-2) ended a three-year run of making the College Football Playoff even after winning another Big 12 title with a 27-21 win Saturday over Iowa State at the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Oklahoma finished sixth in the final CFP rankings released Sunday, one spot ahead of Florida.

“We’ve had some pretty good memories over the last several years. Now is that going to make a difference in this game? I doubt it,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “It’s just going to be two good football teams going at it, like it should be. ... I guess if you’ve got to choose, having some good memories there is a good place to start.”

During a Gators team meeting on Zoom to discuss their bowl destination, one of the first questions players asked Mullen was where the Cotton Bowl was played. Then they found out it was the home of the Cowboys, where Mullen has been a couple of times to watch Dak Prescott, his former quarterback at Mississippi State.

“I think everybody was pretty excited when they found out where we’re going to play,” Mullen said.

Oklahoma is in the Cotton Bowl for only the third time, its first since a 41-13 loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 4, 2013. That was 11 years after the Sooners beat Arkansas when that bowl was still played in its namesake stadium near downtown Dallas.

Both the Gators and Sooners score just more than 41 points a game with big-play offenses. Florida averages 509 total yards a game, and Oklahoma about 476.

Riley is 44-8 in his four seasons as Oklahoma’s head coach. Mullen is 29-8 in three seasons with the Gators since their former offensive coordinator returned after nine seasons as Mississippi State’s head coach, a job he was transitioning to while preparing for that national title game 12 years ago.

Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, the fourth different quarterback for the Sooners to win a Big 12 title the past four seasons, has thrown for 278 yards per game. His 25 touchdowns are the most for a freshman QB and he has thrown seven interceptions.

Florida senior Trask is the NCAA’s top passer at 375 yards per game, with 43 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

“He’s been impressive, a real impressive guy,” said Riley, who has coached quarterbacks who were two of the last three Heisman Trophy winners. “He’s done a really good job of using the weapons. They have a tremendous scheme that really features what he does well.”

While Trask will be without Pitts, the Gators still have senior receivers Kadarius Toney (70 catches, 984 yards, 10 TDs) and Trevon Grimes (38 catches, 589 yards, 9 TDs).

Regarding Pitts's departure, Mullen said, “It was something we discussed about where he was at, his future and we talked about the opportunity go play in the SEC Championship Game. And he worked his tail off to get cleared to go play in that game. He said, ‘Coach, I’m not sure what I’ll do after that depending on where we go and what the situation’s going to be.’”

Mullen supported Pitts’ decision.

“You completely respect it,” Mullen said. “He’s a guy that has the opportunity to be a top-10 pick in the NFL draft, a phenomenal athlete, the premier tight end, I think, in the country. I give him a lot of credit for working his tail off to try to get healthy enough to go play last night’s game. Had a huge game. We talked that he’s going to go prepare for that next step.”

The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Crimson Tide. He’s widely expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft.

“I have many great memories during my three years at Florida and I will always be a Gator,” Pitts said. “I hope to continue to make Gator Nation proud throughout my career. I will forever miss running out of the tunnel on Saturdays with my brothers in front of 90,000 fans.

“I know it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.”

Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7-1/2 games this season. He missed 10 quarters following a vicious hit against Georgia in early November that knocked his helmet so sideways that his facemask fractured his septum. He had surgery and sat out two full games.

He returned and scored three times against Kentucky, including a 56-yard reception early in which he ran away from a starting cornerback.

He was on the sideline again for Florida’s regular-season finale, a 37-34 loss to LSU in which the Gators had three turnovers in the second quarter and three three-and-outs in the fourth.

Florida said Pitts was dealing with a lingering injury from the previous week at Tennessee. He lobbied to play but was ultimately overruled, with his health and his future as the main considerations. There’s little doubt, though, that Pitts would have made a difference.

He’s expected to win the Mackey Award given annually to college football’s top tight end and surely will get some Heisman Trophy votes.

Pitts will be one of many significant losses on Florida’s high-scoring offense. Quarterback Kyle Trask, receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, and offensive linemen Brett Heggie, Stone Forsythe, Stewart Reese and Jean Delance are all seniors expected to move on.

“Kyle Pitts is the only one I’ve talked to. I’ve talked to other guys that are just viewing what they’re options are for the future as they’re getting with family to go make a decision,” Mullen said. “Everybody’s just trying to catch their breath here for 24 hours.

“I don’t have any other reports of who will or will not play the bowl game for us. We’ll see as the week goes on and as these guys make decisions about their future.”