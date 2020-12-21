It’s not a secret that restaurants and small businesses are struggling. A locally run Facebook group is hoping to help keep the Capital Region food industry alive.

The National Restaurant Association estimates about 17% of the country’s restaurants have closed this year. Even more are at risk of permanently shutting their doors.

Jackie Silvestri runs the group 518 Foodies. While Silvestri started the page last year, it’s turned into a place where people can post about takeout and delivery options, while showing support for local businesses.

“Restaurants were literally, they are still, on the verge of shutting down, so in order to prevent that I thought it was extremely important to try to help promote them, get people there, get their sales up,” says Silvestri.

She also owns Downtown Dough, which makes specialty cookies. She started the business in May after losing her full time job during the pandemic. For the past several months, she has been helping to support other local businesses while also trying to get her own off the ground.

“I just couldn’t sit there and do nothing so when I started Downtown Dough, it was kind of just taking a complete risk factor. I didn’t know if it was going to be successful. I didn’t know if people were going to like the cookies, buy the cookies,” says Silvestri.

With plenty of options for takeout and delivery, Silvestri is hoping people continue to support her, and all the other local eateries.

You can order from Downtown Dough by visiting downtowndoughalbany.com.