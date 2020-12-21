ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With days left until Christmas, people are rushing to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling.

Barnett Park had to shut down its site early several days this past week, including Sunday, because capacity was reached.

What You Need To Know COVID-19 testing sites are reaching capacity in some places



Central Floridians eager to be tested before travel, Christmas



A negative test does not mean you will stay free of the virus, doctors say



Barnett Park site will be open daily until Christmas Eve

A long line of cars inched along, filled with people waiting for coronavirus tests in advance of Christmas.

With capacity reached at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, the queue didn’t clear until well after 5 p.m.

However, even when people test negative, Orlando Health Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Antonio Crespo said they are not guaranteed to remain free of the coronavirus.

“You may have a negative test today and turn positive tomorrow," Crespo said, "so having a negative test today doesn’t give you a pass that you can relax over the next, at least two weeks.”

While people waited hours for a test swab, most people may have to wait months before vaccines chip away at case numbers.

“Probably by the middle of next year, we’ll have a good amount of the population vaccinated," Crespo predicted.

In the meantime, COVID infection rates may get worse before they start to drop, Crespo said.

“All around the country, and also here in Central Florida, it’s an increase in the number of cases,” Crespo said. “We do have the holidays here, and it is natural that people want to get together. It’s been a very tough year."

Crespo and many medical experts said they believe the new vaccines could bring about the end of the pandemic, eventually. However, it’s important people act as if this is the home stretch of the medical crisis, they said.

"This is not the time to let our guard down," Crespo said. "We already have a very, very good weapon to fight it, so if we stick together a little bit longer, we're gonna be able to control this."

Coronavirus testing continues at Barnett Park on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing site will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.