Outgoing Attorney General William Barr said on Monday that he sees “no reason” to appoint a special counsel on the tax investigation into Hunter Biden, President-elect Joe Biden's son, nor does he intend to appoint a special counsel to investigate potential election fraud, breaking with President Donald Trump.

Barr made these remarks at his final press conference, where he also announced new charges in the bombing of Pan Am 103, which killed 270 people in 1988; in 1991, Barr unveiled the first charges during his first stint as Attorney General.

“I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” Barr said, noting that the investigation into Hunter Biden's financial dealings was “being handled responsibly and professionally.”

"I think to the extent that there is an investigation, I think that it's being handled responsibly and professionally, currently within the department," Barr said in full. "And to this point, I have not seen a reason to appoint special counsel. And I have no plan to do so before I leave."

Barr also added that he sees "no basis now for seizing machines by the federal government," following a report from the New York Times about a meeting at the White House that took place Friday where, among other things, executive action to take control of voting machines to inspect them was discussed.

"If I thought a special counsel at this stage was the right tool and was inappropriate, I would name one," Barr said. "But I haven't and I'm not going to."

Barr previously told The Associated Press in an interview that he had seen no evidence of widespread voting fraud, despite President Trump’s claims to the contrary.

Barr also refuted Trump's account of the SolarWinds hack, agreeing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "From the information that I have, I agree with Secretary Pompeo's assessment. It certainly appears to be the Russians, but I'm not going to discuss it beyond that."

Trump has been weighing whether to push the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel, which would make it harder for Biden to shut down either investigation. But it’s not clear how he would do it without buy-in from Justice officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.