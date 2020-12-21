A lot of progress is being made on the massive Amazon warehouse being built along Morgan Road in Clay.

In fact, Spectrum News is told construction on the inside should start late next month and should be open for business next year. It's expected to bring at least 1,000 jobs.

“We’re excited about the opportunity it will provide, not only the town of Clay, but Central New York region as well," said clay Town Supervisor Damian Ulatowski. "I think it will put us on the map as a viable place for the business industry to relocate to. So I think it’ll be a great catalyst for Onondaga County.”

Local leaders the say fulfillment center, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world, is right on time despite the pandemic.

It's going to be a five-story, 3.8 million square foot building. Once Amazon begins hiring, you will be able to find the link to apply here.