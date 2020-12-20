BRANDON, Fla. — It’s the last weekend to grab a gift for friends and family before December 25, and the National Retail Federation estimated that more than 150 million Americans planned to shop on Saturday alone, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need To Know More than 150 million Americans were expected to shop Saturday



This marks the final weekend before Christmas



Bass Pro Shops in Brandon observing strict COVID protocols



Shoppers urged to watch spending, credit card accounts, too

Richard Parish, co-manager of the Bass Pro Shops in Brandon, said he had lines outside the building even before he opened the doors of his store.

Because of the pandemic, the store’s staff is working extra hard to make sure customers feel safe while shopping, Parish said.

“We sanitize our carts for customers as they walk in,” Parish said. “We have wipes available for customers that wants to re-sanitize them.”

Shoppers need to be safe with their finances, too, Wealth Management President Bob Doyle said.

“I’m recommending everyone continue to watch their credit card balances, credit card receipts, make sure they are charged properly,” Doyle said. “Watch your credit card online.”

He also urged shoppers to be aware of their surroundings as they rush around to ensure their safety.