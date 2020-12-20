ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said this weekend he will receive a coronavirus vaccine shot as soon as it is available to him.

But in the meantime, Dyer said he and everyone needs to keep following CDC guidelines because though the vaccine is available, not everyone has access.

"So we need to continue to do all the things we've been doing which is wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands,” Dyer said. “So we're not done yet. We need to keep doing what we've been doing."

Dyer said he will take a vaccine earlier if health care officials say he should but he has no desire to jump any lines.

He also said he'd do it publicly to instill confidence in the vaccine.