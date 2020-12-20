ORLANDO, Fla. — Broadway star — and Orlando's own — Michael James Scott debuted A Fierce Christmas on Saturday night on the lawn in front of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

What You Need To Know Orlando's Michael James Scott performs outside Dr. Phillips Center



His A Fierce Christmas show was part of Orlando's Frontyard Festival

show was part of Orlando's Frontyard Festival

The event featured socially distanced boxes of seats to protect from COVID



The next Frontyard Festival event is 2 movies on Sunday

Scott, best-known for his role as the “Genie” in Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular on stage, was accompanied by a 12-piece band and 16-voice choir Saturday as part of the Frontyard Festival. The space in front of the Dr. Phillips Center has been transformed into an outdoor venue with socially distanced boxes as part of a way to bring arts entertainment back to Orlando during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in so long,” Tony Wakim of Orlando. “I prefer it to regular seating. There’s a super VIP- ness to it.”

The boxes fit up to 5 people, and an outdoor venue, especially one observing social distance protocols, is considered safer by health experts than an indoor facility.

Guests can order food and drinks from a number of local restaurants. Using the QR code at your box is encouraged, to avoid lines.

The next Frontyard Fest event is Sunday. It will be a Movie Night presentation of Finding Nemo and Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas.