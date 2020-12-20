As temperatures in our area dip with COVID-19 protocols still in effect, restaurants have to adapt to survive.

Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn in Le Roy set up five igloos as dining rooms outside.

"We thought it would be great to recreate something in Rochester that's very different, that not many people have experienced before," said restaurant owner Sarah Farmer.

Farmer explains after seeing the ROC Holiday Village use igloos last year and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she felt they would be the perfect fit for the Farmer's Creekside Tavern & Inn to keep patrons cozy and socially distant from others.

"It's really important for us to stay relevant to give people a little peace and solace," said Farmer.

However, not all of the igloos are a simple dining room experience.

Some of them have been set up as lounges where families can stream music and movies.

For farmer, it's not only about staying safe, but also creating memories.

"This one was really special to me because there is nothing like sitting around, hanging out with a bunch of friends, and this has been able to recreate that environment. Outdoors in a place where everyone can enjoy each other's company," said Farmer.