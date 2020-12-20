WINTER PARK, Fla. — “Super Saturday” was the last Saturday before Christmas, a day when people normally scramble to get last-minute gifts, and many businesses hoped to cash in.

Several businesses along Park Avenue in Winter Park had deals, including Bebe's and Liz's, to try to help boost sales figures dragged down this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The weekend before Christmas is always important to us, people doing their last-minute shopping so we are hoping to see an influx of customers Saturday,” Bebe’s and Liz’s store manager Twennie Neave said.

Like many business managers, Neave said the pandemic has been a challenge. Sales at the store have dropped 50% during the pandemic, she said.

But Neave said she is thankful for her store’s loyal customers supporting small businesses.

“Unless you support them they will not be able to survive,” Neave said. “We rely on customers to support us, and every time someone comes in and shops, we say, ‘Thank you for supporting us.’ ”

Bebe’s and Liz’s has been in Winter Park for 39 years. Neave said they are grateful.

“We have survived through the pandemic,” Neave said. “Let’s hope we can survive into 2021.”