TAMPA, Fla. — With just a week to go before Christmas, many people are still making decisions on whether to travel during the holidays.

But health experts say you’re better off staying home.

This comes as airports across the country, including in Tampa and Orlando are expected to fill with travelers.

Vaccines against COVID started rolling out this week but that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear according to experts.

In fact, the U.S. Surgeon General is urging the public to take a good hard look at holiday plans. The public is being advised to spend the holidays with immediate members of your household.



Just this week the U.S. hit another grim milestone: 300,000 lives lost due to COVID.



“If you gather with people outside of your household, especially without a mask, then we recommend that you get tested four to five days after that gathering.,” said Dr. Jerome Adams, US Surgeon General.



The recommendation is to get tested four to five days before if you’re planning on gathering with non household members this Christmas.

So if that’s the case, today is the time to do so.