WAUKESHA, Wis.— From the poinsettias in the greenhouse to holiday decorations in the store, Waukesha Floral is one of the many stores in Wisconsin that is mixing celebrating the holidays with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in the floral design center and back floral refrigerators, it is clear that even flower shops aren’t immune from the stark realities of the pandemic.

Waukesha Floral vice president Marty Loppnow says the impact of COVID-19 can be seen through an increase in sympathy related orders.

“There sometimes are a few tears shed while making a memorial for someone; it could be a very personal item. We made a very beautiful teddy bear out of flowers the other day and that brought a few tears to people’s eyes," says Loppnow.

While it is difficult to come up with an exact estimate, Loppnow believes sympathy related floral orders and card sales are up about 25% compared to 2019.

“If people are coming in to purchase flowers they will express this was a COVID death and it brings it right back home," says Loppnow.

Waukesha Floral says that in addition to sympathy related orders, they have also seen an increase in overall flower sales this year, with people looking to send the joy of flowers even if it is not for a specific occasion. ​