CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most people don't think much about the ice in their drinks, but two business owners in Charlotte say people should be thinking about it if they want a good cocktail.

Larry Suggs and Scott Gadd are the owners of The Ice Trade.

They have wholesale partners where businesses can get their ice customized, but they also sell to anyone at home looking to make a cocktail that isn't going to quickly water down.

The ice is cut into different shapes they say fit well with different cocktails.

They started the business in November during the middle of the pandemic.

“We were at home quarantining and just getting tired of watering down our spirits at home with our crappy ice in the freezer,” Suggs says.

A bag of nine to 12 pieces costs $13.

The Ice Trade also holds tours of its facility every Friday.