Leaders in the Town of Clay are looking for ideas to re-invent the struggling Great Northern Mall.

Dick's Sporting Goods, the last remaining anchor store, recently announced plans to move out of the mall, a few blocks west down Route 31.

The mall owners have so far honored an agreement to pay their back taxes and town officials say the property is too valuable to not try to make a plan to save it.

"We really don't want to lose that asset,” said Clay Town Supervisor Damian Ulatowski. “We want to see what we can do to develop it and bring it back to life. The town board is willing to listen to anything that we might be able to do with that property."

The town is soliciting advice from the public on what should be done with the mall. Suggestions can be made by phone at 315-652-3800.