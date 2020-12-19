CORSICANA, Texas — The story at Collin Street Bakery begins with big bowls of batter. The batter goes down a shoot into pans. An assembly line puts the finishing touches on each and every fruitcake, hundreds of them.

Some are sold in the store out front.

“This is our bakeshop. We have cakes, pies, cookies. Our cookies are very popular with our guests that stop in,” supervisor Dave Grant said.

Grant ought to know, this is his 15th season working here.

“I wonder how many people realize how famous this place is. I’m sure a lot of them do.

I know I do! It’s not for the glory, but that’s a big reason I’m here,” Grant said.

The fruitcakes are out of this world! Legend has it one was taken to space on an Apollo mission. One of Collin Street’s cakes even showed up in a scene from the “Godfather” in the 1970s.

Back to 2020 and Christmastime means crunch time at the bakery. Dave heads to the assembly line to help position those perfect pecans. And don’t forget the fringe benefits!

“I tell everybody I weighed 136 pounds when I got here,” Grant said.

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Dave says nothing beats a Collin Street fruitcake.

“Everything’s baked from scratch and we don’t use preservatives in any of our products,” Grant said.

The cakes are just like mom used to make. In fact, the place runs like one big family. Entire generations have worked here, including Grant’s seven kids.

“In Corsicana, you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody, at some point in their life, has not worked for the bakery,” Grant said.

That family affair began back in 1896 when the bakery was born. It’s been in family hands since then. Dave even gave up a dental career to work here. For him, this is family, a family founded on fruitcake.