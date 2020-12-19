As the country waits for the Centers For Disease Control to approve a second vaccine to fight coronavirus, many hospitals are preparing to potentially receive doses of the Moderna vaccine.

And they’ve already had a busy week administering the Pfizer vaccine.

What You Need To Know The FDA granted emergency use authorization to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals 18 and older





Moderna's vaccine is the second in the US; the US is the first country to authorize Moderna's vaccine



CDC officials are meeting this weekend to discuss the emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine

They’ve been able to vaccinate thousands of at-risk doctors and frontline healthcare workers this week.

And if and when the CDC does approve a second vaccine, Moderna has six million doses ready to ship out to hospitals early next week.

Florida is expected to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, pending final approvals.

Twenty four Advent Health locations are expected to receive some of those.

Those vaccinations are only available for frontline staffers that are at high-risk for getting coronavirus and staff inoculations are expected to continue into January.

Vaccinations for the general public are expected to be available in the spring.

“The light at the tunnel is there and it’s getting bigger, but it’s still a ways away from us,” said Dr. Vincernt Hsu, an Infection Control Officer with AdventHealth. “We want to make sure there is ample opportunity for the public to get vaccinated, we need to get enough people to get vaccinated to get that herd immunity. I encourage all of you, when the time comes, to get your vaccine. We know it is safe, we know it’s effective.”

And while medical officials are waiting on Moderna’s vaccine to be approved, Pfizer vaccinations are continuing.

To handle the demand of vaccinations of some doctors and frontline healthcare workers, Advent Health says it plans to open up a new distribution site in Daytona Beach Monday.

This is in addition to the Orlando and Celebration area locations.

CDC leaders will be meeting this weekend to discuss the emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine.