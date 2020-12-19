ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking that K-12 district employees who are in direct contact with students be given priority access to a coronavirus vaccine. That group would include teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, and other essential school workers.

“We have to keep our schools open in order for our economy to recover, in order for our children to receive the services that they so desperately need, we have to have schools open, and we need to have the ability to offer vaccines to our employees,” she said.

Read: Jenkins's letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis

Jenkins acknowledges there are priorities the governor has to consider, but she wants to be part of the conversation as the administration decides how to allocate the state’s share of vaccines. The district is preparing for the Spring semester and the possibility of an additional 20,000 students who may be returning to in-person learning in January.

“We thought time was of the essence as they are prioritizing considering where those vaccines should be invested," she said. "We wanted to add to that our concern for public education and all of our employees particularly those who are front line working with our children."

Jenkins said they’ve talked with unions about helping further prioritize which school employees are the most vulnerable.