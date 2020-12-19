ORLANDO, Fla. — Mennello Museum of American Art founder Michael A. Mennello passed away Friday because of COVID-19-related illness, the city of Orlando announced Saturday. Mennello was 87.

Local officials expressed their sadness on the passing of Mennello, a businessman and philanthropist, and their admiration for the legacy he leaves.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of one of Orlando's greatest supporters of the arts and generous philanthropists, Michael A. Mennello,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “Orlando would not be the cultural city it is today without Michael’s influence, enthusiasm and investment in the arts. He has left a lasting legacy with his devotion and passion for generations to come and made our community a more diverse and creative place to live.”

The Mennello museum, owned by the city of Orlando and located on Princeton Street, houses the permanent collection of folk modernist Earl Cunningham, hosts an annual folk festival, and presents temporary exhibitions that feature a broad range of American art, from traditional to contemporary practices.

In 2018, Mennello presented the museum with 14 paintings, 5 sculptures, and a permanent loan of 20 American Impressionist paintings valued at $8,750,000 in honor of his wife, Marilyn.

Walter Ketcham, vice president of the Friends of the Mennello of American Art, said the organization will continue Mennello’s work. "We lost a true icon in our community,” Ketcham said. “The Friends of the Mennello Museum of American Art will continue our effort in supporting the museum in a way that both Marilyn and Michael Mennello would be proud of."