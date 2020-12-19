AUSTIN, Texas — There’s a corner in South Austin where for four years, good beer and a good time have always been on tap. Bryan Winslow, co-founder and head brewer of St. Elmo Brewing Company says one of the tenets of the business is eliminating the barrier between brewer and drinker.

“We really try and get people in here and close to the equipment and where the beer is made as much as possible,” he said.

That proximity, and perhaps even more devastating, the closeness of community, have been severely limited because of the ongoing pandemic.

“March 2020 was one of the craziest and stressful months of my entire life. The big date I remember for most of us was when they cancelled South by Southwest. We were like 'Oh wow this is real. This is very real, what’s going on?'” he said.

In spite of a brief shutdown, St. Elmo Brewing Company persisted although it did mean re-thinking business.

“Before COVID, 99 percent of all of our sales and all of our revenue was from people drinking here or drinking at restaurants. That was it, we didn’t can beer at all,” he said.

That changed over the summer when the company acquired new canning equipment which allows them to now produce roughly 300-400 cases per week. Brewers also began re-opening under the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s 51 percent, rule which allows certain places to re-open as restaurants if at least 51 percent of revenue comes from sources outside of alcohol. For St. Elmo, that's in the form of the resident food truck Spicy Boys.

“People can sit out safely, it’s all spaced out. And we sanitized everything, we resurfaced everything so that it can be washed down and sanitized,” said Winslow.

Things are tough but, for now, manageable. And while the Austin-Travis County area is looking at a new spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, local civic and health leaders are floating the possibility of tighter so-called stage 5 restrictions, which may ultimately impact bars and breweries.

“If we had to shut down for another couple of months, I don’t want to speculate on if we would make it or not, but I know a lot of the places that we all love wouldn’t. A lot of them already haven’t,” lamented Winslow

It’s a last call many hope to avoid.