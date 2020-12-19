ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Canceled conventions have cost the Orange County Convention center hundreds of millions of dollars, and more than a billion in economic impact to the I-Drive area.

What You Need To Know It is believed that the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the Orange County Convention Center hundreds of millions of dollars



Experts estimate the overall economic impact of the losses is $1.71 billion



When the Convention Center struggles, nearby businesses say they do to

But for the first time since the pandemic began, a major convention is set to open to the public this weekend, giving the convention center and local businesses hope.

Catherine Ojeda is happy to have even the occasional customers at her Redi Pedi Cab Company at Pointe Orlando. She continues to sell scooters and scooter parts, but none of her nearly 40 pedi-cab drivers are working.

“The worry does set in sometimes,” said Ojeda. “It all kind of just stopped.”

Normally, Ojeda would be employing dozens of drivers carrying convention-goers up and down I-Drive. Months of no conventions means her Redi Pedi Cab Company is on pause. Her cabs now sit idle in the back of her scooter shop.

Experts say canceled conventions at the Orange County Convention Center have cost the area $1.71 billion in economic impact.

But this weekend there will be some signs of life.

The Central Florida International Auto Show — the first auto show in the nation since the pandemic began — got underway on Friday.

“It definitely is a sign of good things to come,” said Nadia Vanderhoof, Marketing and Communications Manager for the Orange County Convention Center.

Attendance is not yet back to what it was pre-pandemic, and the convention center is hosting mostly smaller conventions, but Vanderhoof believes the conventions standard of safety will eventually bring more people back.

“We’re doing a variety of things to instill confidence in our attendees and exhibitors and the industry,” said Vanderhoof.

For now, Ojeda is relying on her scooter business, but finances are getting tighter.

“Trying to make ends meet for now,” said Ojeda. “Fortunately we have a little bit more time before we have to make any drastic decisions, but we’re just keeping faith that we’re going to be able to operate again.”

Ojeda is also relying on a positive attitude to keep going through the difficult time.

“One day we’re going to look back at this and we’re going to be like, man, that was just a small time of our lives and we made it through and we’re going to be OK,” said Ojeda.