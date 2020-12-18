The Supreme Court has dismissed a case about President Donald Trump's plan to exclude people living in the country illegally from the Census, the once-per-decade population count used to allot states seats in the House of Representatives, declining to issue a definitive ruling.

In an unsigned opinion, the court wrote that "this case is riddled with contingencies and speculation that impede judicial review," dismissing the challenge as premature.

The high court said it was too soon to rule on the legality of Trump’s plan because it’s not yet clear how many people he would seek to exclude and whether the division of House seats would be affected.

The court's three liberal justices – Kagan, Breyer and Sotomayor – dissented.

The American Civil Liberties Union declared that "this fight isn't over. If this policy is actually implemented, we'll see them right back in court."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.