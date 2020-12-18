Behind one door in Johnson City, you’ll find a piece of Broome County’s history. It's where the famous Salamida Spiedie marinade is boxed, and shipped all over the country.

And while the co-founders of the Spiedie Fest make a variety of products, they’ve introduced yet another one just in time for the holidays.

What are they you might ask? What else but Spiedie dog toys.

“As humans we love spiedies and it’s something that now all of a sudden our little furry friends will be able to enjoy as well and when we were starting to think about this product and how we could launch it, kind of coupled up with, let’s do something to give back a part of it as well,” said Andrew Salamida, Rob Salamida Spiedie Company brand manager.

The dog toy set consists of a Spiedie sandwich and a bottle of Salamida Spiedie marinade. For each order that comes in, the company donates two dog toys to local shelters.

On top of that, 100% of the proceeds go to local charities.

“Especially with everything going on in the world right now that we’ve been suffering from as humans, I think this is something else too that we don’t always thinks about how it might effect animals, so these animals now are able to get a brand new toy and it’s great. It really makes you feel good," said Salamida.

The Salamida family has adopted numerous dogs of their own from local shelters over the years. And these purchases won’t just benefit the animals in Broome County.

If you purchase a set online, another set of toys will be sent to a shelter in your area.

“I’d love to be able to help out animals in some way but unfortunately with my stage in my life right now, I’m not able to adopt and so it was how can we give back? How can the Salamida’s give back to the community and help out some of these animals,” said Salamida.

The dog toys can be picked up at Saticos in Endicott or on the Salamida website.