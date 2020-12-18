GREENSBORO, N.C. — Small business owners like Meg Straders of Simply Meg's say COVID-19 has impacted them in many ways.

"COVID has impacted us in a way that people are not wanting to come out as much as they do especially this time of year, so we've had to get creative in how we market our product to get it out into the community for awareness," Strader says.

She says her and her employees have relied heavily on social media because this time of year is crucial for her.

"The holidays are huge. This is our finish out the year strong and kind of float through the first quarter. Fourth quarter is extremely important for any retail business," she explains.

However, the pandemic has already impacted holiday sales. She did about half the sales she typically does on Black Friday.

"We had a sign up genius this year. We only allowed 10 people in the shop at one time where as normally there is a line wrapped around the building waiting for people to get in," Strader says.

While sales were down overall, Strader says she set a goal for the day and the shop exceeded it.

As far as Christmas shopping, she says she did not know what to expect.

"Honestly, we don't know. Everyday we just try to spread awareness for what we have here in the community gift wise," Strader adds.