ORLANDO, Fla. — Before Dr. Andrew Bagg went into Orlando Regional Medical Center on Friday for his coronavirus vaccine shot, he had multiple thoughts racing through his mind.

“Some people are waiting to see what happens. So in that sense, I’m a guinea pig," Bagg said. "I look at it as I am a pioneer in medicine.”

Dr. Daniel Landau, meanwhile, works for Orlando Health. He had been anxious to receive his vaccine for about a week.

“To be honest with you, I was excited this morning," Landau said. "I was really pumped to take the vaccine to start that road toward normalcy.”

Last week was a historic week in the battle to stop the pandemic, as thousands of health care workers got their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among those were frontline doctors Bagg and Landau.

Less than 10 minutes after walking in to ORMC on December 18, Bagg came out vaccinated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. He described the experience as easy and painless, without any immediate side effects afterward.

Today Dr. Bagg went to receive a @pfizer vaccine at ORMC in @citybeautiful. From the time he went in to the time he went out took less than 10 minutes. He says he feels great. His story tonight on @MyNews13 #N13Covid19 pic.twitter.com/5eUkNH2q77 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) December 18, 2020

Landau said his shot in the arm was also pain-free.

“It did go into my right arm," Landau said, smiling. "I was cracking some jokes with the nurse about how I hope that needle can penetrate my massive muscles.”

Both doctors said they were feeling fine shortly afterward. Now, they're being vigilant for any possible side effects.

“(It has the) same side effects as the seasonal flu," Bagg said after getting his shot. "Arm soreness and tiredness.”

Neither Bagg nor Landau have had COVID-19, but even after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, they said they won’t let their guard down against the virus.

“In the era of COVID, it is going to be business as usual," Landau said. "I'm still going to wear a mask, still going to wear PPE for protection. There is still more that we just don’t know.”

We're following Bagg and Landau as they document their journey through vaccination and checking in with them daily for any possible side effects. Come back here as they tell us how they feel each day.

Doctors's Diary

Monday, December 21

Bagg : "Everything is fine. Had slight soreness at the site after 24 hours and continued for 48 hours, but much better now. No reaction at all on day 1."

: "Everything is fine. Had slight soreness at the site after 24 hours and continued for 48 hours, but much better now. No reaction at all on day 1." Landau: "No problems today!"

Sunday, December 20

Landau: "No symptoms today. The sore arm resolved. Nothing else out of the ordinary."

Saturday, December 19