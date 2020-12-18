ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Fire Department now has new gear to better protect firefighters, and the people they’re helping, from the coronavirus.

What You Need To Know The Orlando Fire Department has started using Powered Air Purifying Respirators



The respirators will help keep firefighters from having to use disposable masks



The respirators cost about $1,200 each

“Safety is paramount," said OFD firefighter Darious Dantzler. "So, no matter what we do we have to always operate in that fashion.”

Dantzler has been a firefighter with OFD for less than a year.

So, most of his time in Orlando has been during the pandemic — a time in which firefighters have had to increase the amount of PPE they wear when treating patients.

“Making sure that we are protecting the citizens that we serve as well as ourselves,” said Dantzler.

Now, OFD has added another important piece of PPE to keep everyone safe.

“So, you’d wear this around your waist, and then this hood comes up, and goes over your head,” said Lori McDonald, OFD district chief.

It’s called a Powered Air Purifying Respirator or PAPR.

McDonald said the new device is a longer-term solution that will help do away with disposable masks.

“We’re trying to figure out ways to not consume so many products and leave that stuff available for the general public,” said McDonald.

The clear face shield also lets patients see the firefighters mouth, which is important to clearly communicate potentially life saving information.

“We put one each apparatus. So, you’re talking roughly 50 of them, but they’re quite costly. They were about $1,200 a piece,” said McDonald.

The state has firefighters on the second tier for vaccinations — McDonald said that’s probably a few weeks away.

But even after that happens, OFD plans to continue using the PAPR and other PPE.

“We’re just planning for the foreseeable future that this is our new way of life,” said McDonald.

Using CARES funding, OFD also bought individual respirators, called half masks, for each of its firefighters.