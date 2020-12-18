WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — Major economic development news out of Allegany County was announced Friday, expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Wellsville.

"It's great space. And something that's needed in the community," said Allegany County IDA executive director Craig Clark.

What You Need To Know A new business park will open in Wellsville



The park will be located at the former Siemens Dresser Rand facility



The 400,000 square foot facility looks to attract new business and expand existing ones

Clark announced virtually Friday plans for a first-ever large-scale business park in Wellsville.

Clark says it will be located at the vacant former Siemens Dresser Rand facility, which closed its doors for good last year.

"We've seen a lot of larger industrial facilities sit empty, and it's really hard to get them up and running again," said Clark.

"We already have a fair amount of interest in the facility," said Wellsville Business Park treasurer, secretary Alan Knauf.

Knauf, part-owner of the new Wellsville Business Park, says the 400,000 square foot facility also comes equipped with 50,000 square feet of office space.

He says he hopes to attract new industrial and manufacturing businesses, as well as help existing companies expand.

"Tenants who can take advantage of the workforce, the cheap electric rates and of course the great community and setting you have in Allegany County," said Knauf.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome the business park," said Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler, (R).

Shayler says the business park will not only spur development but generate additional revenue as well.

"The addition of this venue for new and expansion business is a real boost to our economy. And it will help us continue to grow and thrive in 2021 and beyond," said Shayler.

"Lemonade out of lemons. Overwhelmed and glad that this investment is being made," said Allegany County Legislative Chairman Curt Crandall.

Crandall says the park will help preserve the area's workforce, and the long history of manufacturing jobs at the site.

"With this move and positioning like this, it looks like it will remain an integral part of Allegany County and beyond. It really has the potential of a regional impact," said Crandall.

Which is why county leaders have teamed up with Invest Buffalo, Niagara to help market the property.

Leaders there say the site will help fill the void at a time when the vacancy rate for industrial properties is low.

"Helping you fill up the park eventually and we certainly know there is a demand and we are actively promoting it," said Tom Kucharski of Invest Buffalo Niagara.

Information about the park can be found here.