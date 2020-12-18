Inside of Winnie’s Soul Delicious, it smells spectacular and feels like home. It could be because chef Dawn Evette Reed cooks a lot for family and friends. Before that, her mother, Winnie, did all the cooking.

Learning from the best, Dawn started making her delicious soul food at the age of 12.

“For years, they always thought it was my mom doing the cooking of the meals and I was like 'no, it’s me,'” Reed said.

It’s no surprise there have been long lines outside the restaurant since it opened on December 9.

“No, I wasn’t expecting that. I thought the first and second day. But I wasn’t expecting this," she said.

Dawn also wasn’t expecting such a high demand so quickly.

“Well over 300, 400 [customers] a day,” Reed said.

Dawn works hard in the kitchen every day because her food is in high demand and something delicious can always be expected on the menu.

“[We have] fried chicken, smothered chicken, fried pork chops, smothered pork chops, barbecue ribs, beef and pork, usually oxtails, pigs feet…”

Winnie’s Soul Delicious has been Dawn’s dream for a while.

At 123 Marshall Street, Winnie’s is the first black-owned soul food place in the area.

“I just love it here. Everyone comes here after games and other events. That what we did as kids,' she said.

More excitement is on the horizon for Winnie’s team.

“I definitely would like to expand into an upper class, fancy soul food and I say give me a year,” she said.

Winnie’s is open from Wednesday to Sunday for now.

“Monday and Tuesdays we’re closed. We have to prep,” Reed said. “We thought we could do it seven days but you can’t up here.”

Though it’s worthwhile to wait in the cold for some soul food, Winnie’s is now also offering preorders.